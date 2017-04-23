Think about what’s good for everyone

It’s rather interesting to me how so many will claim that ACA is working so well for them, that it’s so great. Yeah, for some it is working good and is not costing them a lot, but do they ever stop and think about others? The ones it’s not working for, the one’s that are having to pay twice as much in premiums, with deductible being several $1,000 more then what they use to pay, do they not care about them?
Not every one is getting good care, and it’s costing them very dear, and with insurance going up yet again, and in many states there is only one company because the others where losing money because of ACA they had to drop out.
Many want to claim it’s all the insurance companies’ fault, that they are the ones that have been taking advantage of us for years. No, it’s not their fault; it’s the fault of ACA. The companies where only following the law.
These people only seem to care about themselves and want to blame the companies for every thing wrong and that no company was losing money and so forth.
Well try looking up everything; you will find it’s all true, even ACA site talks about the companies that left and why.
ACA is good for some, yes, but not for everyone, and it’s time that the rest finally realize that.
Lori Felts, Worden
