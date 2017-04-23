Letter writer Lee Pitzer’s praise for MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow in regards to her recent efforts to expose Donald Trump’s taxpaying propensities was largely unearned.
First she tweets that she has in her possession Trump’s 2005 1040 which she looks forward to sharing with her viewership. After the drum roll at show time she reveals only two measly bootlegged pages from his tax package, which odds are is more complex than the Da Vinci Code.
Maddow is all about television ratings, and her bait and switch bamboozled Pitzer and over 4 million other viewers who tuned in for the great reveal. Maddow’s offering turned out to be like promising a goose and delivering feathers.
As for taxpayers, Trump is really no different than the Clintons, Obamas, or even the Pitzers. All paid as little in taxes as they could in 2005 or any other year for that matter. After all, nobody tips the IRS.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
Comments