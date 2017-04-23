Letters to the Editor

April 23, 2017 9:32 AM

Surprised at support for United passenger

I am surprised at the apparent wide support for the Asian passenger who refused to leave the aircraft when requested to do so by the crew and local police. This was an unfortunate event, but I am definitely on the side of the airline in this instance. When the passenger refused to deplane the police had no other way of removing him from the crowded and cramped interior of the aircraft then to drag him off.

If passengers choose to refuse to obey valid crew and police instructions then they can pay the price of being roughly handled. For those who cannot accept those rules then I suggest they drive, or take a bus or the train.

Lee Pitzer, O’Fallon

