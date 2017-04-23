Letters to the Editor

All new taxes should have one-year shelf life

Years ago we were told that the lottery would go to education. Now we were just told that the tax we voted for can only be used for education, which is in the eye of the beholder.

Define education, more teachers, more aides, computers for all?

Will the taxes collected in Belleville stay in the district it was collected in?

We were not told all of these answers, gee I wonder why?

All new taxes should have a one-year shelf life; at the end of one year, it should be studied for its benefits, and voted again to keep or be taken off.

Jack Schrand, Belleville

