I recently contacted my U.S. representative to express my opinion on the topic of health care insurance. It’s simple. As federal health care has no basis in the United States Constitution, the ACA should be repealed, but not replaced with any other federal version of health care.
The existing Medicare and Medicaid programs should be reformed to be more efficient and cover those who would lose coverage when the ACA goes away, but only those who cannot get insured by their own means. Unfortunately, government dependence has led to the inefficiencies in these entitlement programs, and has disincentivized many Americans to break free from big government programs.
The market can do much better, especially with the help of the numerous religious and other charitable organizations better suited to form and manage health care cooperatives that can give Americans freedom of choice. This includes even eliminating dependence on employer managed insurance plans, when alternatives are a better fit for consumers.
I experienced the limiting effect of the employer run system in the mid nineties. I urged my employer to offer medical savings accounts as an option, but they would not.
I ask all who read this to help spread this message, as it will take many more voices to convince Congress to do the right thing.
Joe DiGiovanni, Belleville
Comments