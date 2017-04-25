I got so angry when I read the story last week about SWIC having to lay off staff and SIUE having to lend SIUC millions of dollars. As a commercial real estate broker in this community for 30 years, I know that a community, town, county and state are only as good as their schools. Once the schools go downhill the neighborhoods and the state will too. The University of Illinois, one of the great universities in the country is owed in excess of $700 million. The lawmakers in Springfield are an embarrassment. The state of Illinois has one of the largest economies of all the states with tax revenue in excess of $30 billion annually.
They need to make the hard choices and spend less than they take in. Apply the excess to past bills and the pension debt.
One more thing, the residents that are not going to receive state pensions do not want to bail out the pension funds with higher state income taxes. That goes for the teacher’s pension also; we didn’t take their retirement money, the politicians did.
Tim P. Johnston, Swansea
