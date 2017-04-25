An offering in the April 16 BND opinion page describing our favorite black racist, Leonard Pitts nailed it. Without race to comment on, Pitts would have to enter politics or become another preacher, the likes of Jeremiah Wright.
But on the very next page, Pitts himself writes, “America’s well worth fighting for” void of racism, with one lonely paragraph attacking President The Donald’s Administration. Without this paragraph, the story could have been written by Ann Coulter.
Pitts writes of America never being so divided as it was the decade prior to the War of Secession, if I may call it that. This worries him, as well it should. Those following the opinion page these past few years may have noticed another writer expressing the complete division of our Republic with potential demise, i.e. pre-Civil War decade, ahem, ahem.
If there are others out there that share what’s presently considered this extreme view, I’ve yet to see anything written in the hundreds of pages I read each month. Maybe Bro. Pitts and I are totally wrong. Maybe a Socialist Utopia awaits to replace the Grand Experiment.
But: Pitts; “Frankly, I don’t know if reconciliation is possible. I’m beginning to wonder if it’s even desirable.” Herein lies the most honest and unfortunate truth of all. America has been putting salve on a festering wound for decades while the limb is rotting away. Maybe an amputation is needed to save the whole body.
Let those who have eyes, see, and ears, hear.
Donald Moeser, Freeburg
Comments