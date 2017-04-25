He’s preaching about the wrath of God again

Once again, just like last summer, Lee Harris is preaching hellfire and damnation if you don’t follow his narrow version of Catholicism. As Harris talks about the imminent wrath of God, he completely disregards that it’s God’s job to judge an individual’s merit. Pope Francis has been very clear in his messages that people who preach this type of condemnation are driving people away from the church.
Harris isn’t alone in his obsessions — we have people like him in Protestant churches, too. He’s just like the folks at Westboro Baptist Church, and the Sunnis, and the Shias! There is little in common among all who claim to be Christian. Besides Catholicism, there are myriad Protestant denominations and nondenominations. According to Harris, none of those are actually Christian and are all going to hell. How can any English translation of the Biblical books be interpreted literally when all versions are translations of translations? Christian values are personally defined; they are not universal even within one congregation of one church. Do you eat pork, Lee? In the Old Testament, rape isn’t one of the Ten Commandments; and it isn’t adultery if the woman has never been married or divorced, so is that okay, Lee? Look up “concubines” and read all about them.
Lee Harris uses carefully selected scripture as a weapon to assail your beliefs. I really wish the members of Harris’ parish would help him understand Luke 6:37 and I Corinthians 4:3-4:6.
David Vail, O’Fallon
