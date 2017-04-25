Trump must clean up corrupt federal government

Congress’s failed attempt to repeal Obamacare exposes a truth most of us had suspected for a number of years: There isn’t a dime’s worth of difference between congressional Republicans and Democrats.
The first confirmation of this truth occurred when Donald Trump’s election victory disclosed congressional Republicans had no real counterproposal to, or replacement for, Obamacare. After eight years of relentless Obamacare bashing, Trump’s election clearly caught congressional Republicans completely off guard with their collective pants down to their ankles.
And even worse, Republicans had almost four months to craft an Obamacare replacement. And what did Republican House Speaker Paul Ryan do? After the electorate had just voted to flat-out repeal Obamacare, Ryan gave Americans Obamacare 2.0.
Since we now unmistakably understand there aren’t any true policy or philosophical differences between most of the members who occupy our congressional swamp, it is now up to President Trump to literally drain that swamp.
Trump understands why he was elected and the importance of keeping his promises. He now faces the biggest challenge any man has ever faced: The distasteful task of cleaning up our corrupt and dysfunctional federal government.
Chris Tabing, Coulterville
