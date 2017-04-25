The difference between winners and losers is simply this: winners lose more! We learn so much more from our failures and this eventually leads to our success. Winners such as Booker T. Washington said, “Success is to be measured not so much by the position that one has reached in life as by the obstacles which he has overcome.”
Winners teach us how to overcome bad circumstances, poor decisions, or simply bad luck through patience, persistence, hard work, and a little help from Above. Winners ought to be emulated not disparaged as “privileged” because as Frederick Douglass so wisely pointed out, “People might not get all they work for in this world, but they must certainly work for all they get.”
Life doesn’t give everyone a trophy, and life certainly isn’t fair. Get over it! Get busy learning from losing, pursue Happiness as Our Creator intended, and you’ll be a winner one day.
Dan Bruzzini, St. Louis, MO
Comments