Pensions not to blame for state budget woes

On the subject of Illinois’ financial problems and balanced budget woes, blame for the problem is often put on state unions and retiree pension programs. Newspaper articles, editorials, and letters to the editor always mention the very high cost of pensions, which are described as the great burden the taxpayers cannot overcome. Pension obligations are thought to be negatively impacting social services, infrastructure needs, police and fire protection, making property taxes unaffordable, and more.
How can these pensioners, who worked long careers in order to get their future benefits, expect the rest of the people to take care of them after they retire? The reason is that they worked to earn them. Pensions are not a charitable entitlement program. It is so easy to blame this clearly defined group. The problem is not greedy pension recipients, and not unions, which bargained for their benefits.
The real problem is the legislature and the state government that did not honor their contractual obligations to fund pensions at the right time. The legislature and government literally stole pension money from employees like business embezzlers. Blaming pensioners for getting what they worked for, and blaming unions for helping them get what they worked for is terribly wrong.
If I am wrong I would like to see someone prove it.
David J. Busse, Maryville
