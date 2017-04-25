Not what was promised

The GOP is going to get rid of Obamacare and claim they will replace it with something better.
They say it will keep the provision that allows dependents to stay until age 26. That is good for the politicians that have insurance, but the Republican-controlled Congressional Budget Office estimates that the plan will cost as many as 24 million their coverage. How do the 24 million who lose insurance keep their children on their plan if they have none?
According to a news article the GOP plan will reduce tax credits for older people and premiums would increase because the bill allows insurers to charge more as people age and become more susceptible to health problems. They also are giving tax breaks to the ultra rich.
So what do you think the future holds for you and your children?
Ronald McDonald, Collinsville
Comments