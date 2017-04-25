Resorting to scare tactics

You know their ideas are wrong when they have to resort to scare tactics. You know, push Grandma over the hill in a wheelchair. The latest is budget will kill Meals on Wheels, which is totally false.
The Dems, with the help of fake news, are putting this falsehood out to the public.
In reality, the proposed budget plans to eliminate the community Development Block Grant, which costs the taxpayers $3 billion every year.
It is a wasteful fund that brings nothing but establishment scandals.
It was supposed to help the poor. However, the program is poorly written, and the largest chunks of funding are fairly wealthy, particularly the areas surrounding Washington D.C.
The program, Meals on Wheels, only gets 3 percent of its funding from the national government.
They are afraid that if the Americans see the true budget, the people may start to see that President Donald Trump is trying to clean up government spending.
They are worried and can only try to scare the people of this great nation.
John Schrand, Belleville
