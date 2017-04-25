Tell us where you stand, Bost

Like many, I have written to Mike Bost via email to express my opinions on various issues of the day. I do not ask for a response, as politicians generally respond with form letter 1-A, thank for you input and up yours very truly. Occasionally Bost will solicit a response to a supercilious question: Do you favor repealing the estate tax? Really? Who among us believes we are not taxed enough? Mining solid gold there, eh Mike.
Might I suggest that perhaps you start soliciting advice from your constituents to some harder questions, since you don’t want to face the heat at an open town hall:
Should there be an independent investigation of the Trump/Russian connections?
ACA – Repeal and start over with Trump/Ryan no care or fix ACA?
Should DJT release his taxes, as he said he would?
Boarder wall. Yes or no if we have to pay?
Should we continue have to pay for security at Trump Tower?
Is DJT spending too much money/time in Florida playing golf, considering his criticism of BHO, and his pledge give up golf and not take vacations?
Mike is a great politician. He ducks the hard questions with best of them. The main question I have for Mike is: Who are you representing? Your district or the Swamp? Tell us where you stand. How’s that shaking up Washington going?
Michael R. Sweeney, Caseyville
