I ask that judgment be handed out evenly

My intent is not to defend the choices of Bill O’Reilly because his encounters were inappropriate. I just ask that the judgment be handed out evenly. It seems that Republicans are painted with this brush that colors them with shades of a sexual nature.
Bill Clinton had numerous encounters of a close kind and scarcely received a tap on the hands as punishment. Now we have Democratic leadership in the state of Colorado funding their causes with money earned from trafficking through Backpage. Has that received coverage in the national press?
Margaret Godwin Bergmark, Lebanon
