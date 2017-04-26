I miss the days with Jerry Costello

Recently the new DNC chair, Tom Perez, has come out and said that if you are pro-life you are not welcome in the Democratic Party. Although the standard code words, such as “choice” and “health care,” were used in the explanation, what the good gentleman has clearly conveyed is that if someone is a person of faith or simply a recognizer and defender of the validity of the unborn individual ... you are not welcome in the party of Jefferson. And, as bad as that sounds, adding to this offense there were those who quickly added their “amen” to this apostasy by saying, “I’m personally against abortion, but I don’t want to impose my beliefs on someone else.” Well, let’s substitute the word “slavery” for “abortion” and see if that logic holds. You see, there are some issues that are bigger than the all-important “me,” and certainly more important than party; issues that will define a nation and determine its course and end. And, as it stands now the DNC has apparently issued a challenge to the Almighty Himself. Let’s see how He responds. Oh, how I miss the days when the Democratic Party had participants like Representative Jerry Costello, who somehow held to traditional values and still conducted the business of the left. Sadly, those days are long gone.
Robert Edwards, Granite City
