Was city aware of Auffenberg’s thoughts of moving?

I attended the mayoral/city clerk debates in O’Fallon on March 23. The next day Auffenberg Dealer Group announced that they were relocating to Shiloh. This was never mentioned in the debates, which begs the question, was the city administration and/or the candidates aware of this and that Auffenberg had been evaluating moving options since 2015?
Other questions:
1. What is the approximate revenue loss to O’Fallon?
2. How will this impact the current and future budgets of O’Fallon?
3. What business could possibly fill this void and facilities?
Dyno Evgenides, O’Fallon, IL
Comments