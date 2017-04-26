Government should not pick winners, losers

Economically this Republic operates under capitalism, a free market system, regulated.
When the economic recession hit, the government should have allowed the system to work, not pick winners and losers, deciding who was too big to fail. With our auto industry, those corporations could have operated under bankruptcy laws, which would have given them more initiative to address the causes of their problems, rather than taxpayers bailing them out and the Obama Administration using that carrot to dictate how they operated.
As far as Wall Street, the markets go up and go down; what affects the markets negatively is uncertainty. If businesses and corporations know the direction federalism is going on economic policy, they can adjust to address the needs for their bottom line. While their shareholders’ stocks grow, either under Keynesian or Supply-Side economics, businesses and corporations actions, to maintain or grow stock values, does effect employment, salaries, benefits, and expansion; depending on federalism’s economic policies and regulations at the time. Thus, the economic principles applied by government, effects the businesses and corporations actions on issues as salaries, benefits, and expansion — all to address shareholders and their business interests. Therefore, it is the actions by businesses and corporations to counter government policies, as well as, our government’s actions themselves, which affect the trajectory of the stock market.
Thus, Lee Pitzer in “Obama Deserves Our Gratitude,” implying that Barack Obama, the president, is solely responsible for the stock market going from a bear to a bull market is misplaced.
Russell C. Fette, Collinsville
