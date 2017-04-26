MidAmerica could save a lot of money in the long-run

MidAmerica Airport is finally showing a small bit of common sense and planning for long-term parking. But typically, they are defaulting to the most expensive option.
The front running plan is for a $650,000 “exit plaza” which includes “manned ticket booths and a small office for employees.”
That’s what we need, more payroll for an airport that has at most two flights per day. Would someone please send these incompetent spendaholics to Key West for a weekend. Key West has entirely metered parking and not a single “manned booth.”
All they need to do is number the parking spots and install a central unmanned kiosk to pay for the parking with a debit card. This could be done for a fraction of the initial cost and an even smaller fraction of the long-term costs.
Or we could have some political hire being paid day after day to do absolutely nothing at an airport with almost no flights.
Mark Kern, Swansea
Comments