Criminal behavior vs. protesting

The First Amendment to the Constitution guarantees certain freedoms like the right to petition the government and the freedom to peaceably assemble to express our views openly. The Constitution gives no right for any citizen to mask up concealing their identity to burn and destroy property as well as defy the laws and attack police officers. Too many comparisons are excusing criminal behavior with the word “protest.” When the Tea Party came together, they aired their grievances without masks or burning up commerce, overturning cars, throwing Molotov cocktails, etc. As a matter of fact, they barely littered their field with trash, so comparisons are not equal as some on the news suggest. The progressive voices spewing hate speech have whipped crowds to frenzy in thoughts breeding assassination. We knew who was behind the Tea Party movement, while the funding of the hate speeches and criminal behavior are hiding in the dark like their masked hirelings of destruction. While both sides have erroneously used the identity of “Hitler” for Barack Obama and Donald Trump, the atmosphere is very much different in violent, intolerable hatred. The media is reporting more than a view with lying mantras like accelerant on an already burning fire. It seems Democrats, like spoiled children, can only think to gain attention by bad behavior and irrational tantrums than being constructive.
Rebecca O’Connor, DuQuoin
