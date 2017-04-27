Something to think about before firing teachers

I’ve lived in O’Fallon for 38 years. The cost of grade school and high school is ridiculous! The average family spends about $350 for kids in grade school. This is public school! Kids have to pay to park their cars, you have to pay for books, and you have to pay for physicals to play sports.
Why did the O‘Fallon school district lay off schoolteachers when they have four school superintendents for the district? Why not fire three of the superintendents; the teachers we really need. The money that we pay for those guys we could keep all of the teachers.
I’d say get rid of some of your top administrators and keep the teachers.
Something to think about before firing any teacher.
Robert Kirkland Jr., O’Fallon
Comments