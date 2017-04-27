To all of you “This is not my president” snowflakes. Unless you’re an illegal alien or here on visa. President Trump IS YOUR PRESIDENT if you’re an American citizen whether you like it or not. Just like O’Idiot was mine.
Just food for thought to the liberals who condone violence, rioting, looting, thwarting the free speech of those with opposing opinions, and to those who support the removal of a duly elected president just because your candidates lost ... you’re an embarrassment to our country. You’re actions under the premise of dissent resemble those of third world countries who have no democracy or elections. You seem to not care what your actions look like on the news programs of other countries.
The Democrats had the gall to call Republicans the party of no, the party of opposition? Well if that is true, then your actions resemble that of treason. Grow up.
By the way, I think Trump is doing a great job in spite of the fake news. It’s so nice to have an intelligent president who cares more about the people than politics and special interest groups.
Gary Like, Highland
