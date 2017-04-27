Very seldom do we see a night and day difference between leaders. When President Donald Trump pulverized the airbase Syrian dictator Bashar al-Assad had just used to gas helpless Syrian children, we saw the difference between a man who leads — Trump — and a man who only pretended to lead.
During Barack Obama’s presidency, Assad carried out a ruthless terror campaign against his own people. He slaughtered thousands of innocents to preserve his authority. Under Obama’s leadership, the United States stood by as the world watched the horrific atrocities Assad committed.
Thankfully for the world, and to the great credit of the American electorate, Obama’s ineptitude was swept aside in November when Trump won the Oval Office. When Assad again gassed children, Trump did not talk about “red lines”; he did not run his mouth about Assad’s tyranny; and he did not telegraph a plan of response. He sent 59 American Tomahawk missiles to destroy Assad’s airbase.
In 1986 Ronald Reagan clipped Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi’s wings in a similar manner. Harkening back some thirty years to the days of Reagan, America is once again the superpower that will not tolerate gassing children. Obama’s gutless, powerless, inept foreign policies have ended.
Americans, take a bow. Hopefully, the next batch of Tomahawk missiles will have Assad’s name written on them. A very dark night has turned into a bright day!
Chris Tabing, Coulterville
Comments