For our Liberal from Carlyle: Sir, the SS Hillary Clinton hit an iceberg on Election Day. The Democrats thought it was full steam ahead, smooth sailing, double hull, unsinkable, but alas, down she went. As for the Yemen operation, it was planned by the Obama Pentagon and approved for the first night with favorable weather. I was in the military for 30 years; not every operation is successful. We lost thousands of good men just rehearsing for D-Day, and by your standards, World War II and all subsequent wars were failures. In fact, Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster, the new National Security Advisor, wrote of the failures in Vietnam due to interference by President Lyndon Johnson’s administration. General James Mattis, our new Secretary of Defense, knows the value of human life and mission needs more than you or I ever will. I don’t recall your criticism when we lost Ambassador Chris Stevens and three good men in Libya. President Donald Trump fights hard and rough and is not going to put up with lies and smears. As for abhorrent behavior, just look to the liberals who destroyed property in Washington, beat up an elderly man just recently at a pro-Trump rally in California, pepper sprayed a woman at Berkeley and a Democrat congressman who made misogynist comments about Kellyanne Conway, aid to President Trump. Many Americans are very aware of the wild-eyed crazed antics of liberals and we won’t forget it.
Phil Henning, Smithton
