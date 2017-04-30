Letters to the Editor

April 30, 2017 6:04 AM

This time I salute you

I rarely agree with ANY of BND cartoonist Glenn McCoy’s attempts at political “satire,” but was absolutely stunned by the thoughts going through my mind, in seeing his April 26 drawing of a family facing the real life horrors of dementia. In knowing a family friend, whose loved ones are going through this hell, I got a glimpse, albeit momentarily, of what it must be like, watching a loved one literally “drift away.” Perhaps, I need to re-evaluate some of MY personal priorities ...

THIS TIME, Mr. McCoy, I salute you!

Tom Whittey, Belleville

