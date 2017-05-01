Congratulations Belleville Mayor Mark Eckert and the City Council.
For a commercial real estate development, all of you have made nearly every error pertaining to investing and/or lending that I have ever witnessed.
With my nearly 60 years of financial innovation, financial consulting, and all types of commercial lending experience, and having trained hundreds of employees, associates and bankers, I feel most qualified to offer the following advice:
GET OUT OF THE TIF BUSINESS — YOU DO NOT KNOW WHAT YOU ARE DOING!
The key element that you appear to have neglected, on the Hofbrauhaus venture, is that you are accountable to your constituents and you have a fiduciary responsibility pertaining to how tax dollars are to be wisely invested.
Respectfully,
George Gocheff, Millstadt
