May 01, 2017 2:43 PM

MLB suspensions are a joke

What a joke! Eighty-game suspension! After the season starts and you get caught using performance-enhancing drugs and you already know the rules according to your contract. Solution complete loss of pay and contract for the remainder of the season. There has to be consequences for these overpaid athletes who violate the rules of their contracts that people spend good money buying tickets to go to games. Maybe it is time for Congress to get involved in setting laws for all major sports.

James J. Harrigan, Waterloo

