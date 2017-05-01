Where would women be without suffragettes?

Henrietta Harris, regarding your letter in the BND April 12, “God help them,” “Glenn McCoy’s cartoon ‘I am woman. Hear me snore.’ Was his reaction to the women’s march on D.C.? No one could disgrace women as much as they did themselves with their filthy costumes and signs”: Although women still have a long way to go to be considered and treated as fully equal to men, where would women be without people such as the Suffragettes, women’s marches on Washington, St. Louis and many other cities and countries around the world and many other brave women? Pussy hats are a symbol of the way women are treated as pussies and not valuable members of the human race. Women’s rights are human rights, and human rights are women’s rights. You might thank a woman willing to step out of the discomfort of her own unliberated self and speak out for humanity. And by the way, God helps those who help themselves.
Anne Harter, Belleville
