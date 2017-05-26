If you’re going to tell a story, at least tell it right

If you are going to tell a story, at least tell it right.
President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey. Republicans want nothing to do with a fantasy story that suggests Comey was terminated because of the Trump-Russian election investigation. Not to be outdone by the Democrats, Republicans are now creating their own fantasy by insisting Comey was fired because he usurped the authority of Barack Obama’s Justice Department when he cleared Hillary Clinton of any email/server wrongdoing.
Both stories are goofy.
Go back to June 27, 2016. Bill Clinton tries to secretly meet with Attorney General Loretta Lynch on an airport tarmac in Phoenix. When the occurrence of that meeting immediately comes to light, Lynch announces on July 1 that she would follow Comey’s recommendation.
Now, don’t miss this critical point: Barack Obama was never going to allow any prosecution of Hillary Clinton. Since Clinton was not to be prosecuted, the only way Lynch could defer to Comey was if Comey had already agreed to give Clinton a pass.
Before noon on Tuesday, July 5, Comey expressly states Clinton would not be prosecuted because she had no “intent” to commit espionage. Comey, however, conveniently fails to note that even without any specific intent, Clinton’s extreme carelessness was also deemed to be statutory espionage.
Comey usurped nothing. Comey’s action neatly accomplished Obama’s purpose: Clinton’s email cloud disappeared, and neither Obama nor his Justice Department could be accused of wrongfully refusing to prosecute Clinton.
Chris Tabing, Coulterville
