Who’s getting tired of the various on-going and long-running Congressional committee investigations? If it’s not gavel-to-gavel TV coverage, it’s highlights on the nightly news and network talk shows.
Members of Congress were elected to be lawmakers not investigators. That’s why voters sent them to Washington. They should concentrate on that critically important assignment. Investigations should be left to the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other professional investigators and be accomplished outside the constant glare of video camera lights.
Congressional committee hearings appear to be more a platform for pompous politicians to impress their constituents back home. The focus should be about getting at the truth.
There’s no such thing as a bipartisan committee member as their political affiliation is plastered all over the screen. They grandstand and showboat, often asking questions that go unanswered because of security concerns or self-incrimination defenses.
A recent hearing involving former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates is a good example. Sen. Al Franken used most of his allotted time to lecture on the criteria to attain and hold a security clearance. He barely directed any questions at Yates. Franken then offered his own conspiracy theory, which included most everyone within a few hundred yards of the White House.
Maybe Franken should go back to his old gigs as comedian and comedy writer?
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
