May 30, 2017 9:18 AM

The firing of Comey is fishy

President Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey raises obvious and ominous implications about where the FBI’s investigation into the 2016 election is headed. During the Watergate hearings, Tennessee Senator Howard Baker asked, “What did the president know and when did he know it?” Now it looks like we are faced with the same predicament again.

While there are still many questions to be answered, it is clear that the issue is much deeper and more troubling than the White House wants to admit. In any outlook, it is plain and clear that something is fishy. And there is cause for concern.

Frank B. Austin, O’Fallon

