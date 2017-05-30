No matter how healthy food is, it does no good if not being eaten

Michelle Obama is highly agitated that her school lunch program is being dismantled. Unfortunately, it was allowed to function for far too long. In speaking with food workers from various school districts, I have heard horror stories of children going hungry by following her guidelines, being forced to stick strictly with her choices. Some children only eat when they are attending school, and the program does not allow for providing extra in those cases. For many students, three chicken fingers are not enough to tide them over. Within the wide span of age categories, allowances were not made for those in growth cycles and in need of more. I agree salt limitations are beneficial. However, no matter how healthy the food is, if it is not being consumed, it does growing bodies no good.
Margaret Godwin Bergmark, Lebanon
