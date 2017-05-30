Letters to the Editor

May 30, 2017 9:27 AM

Fingernails across the chalkboard

The liberal socialists, who had worked years to destroy our way of government, knew they had to try to destroy this populist president.

During his inauguration in January he said, “Today, we are transferring power from Washington, D.C., and giving it back to you, the people.”

That was like fingernails across the chalkboard to the socialists.

Then the topper: For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people bore the cost.

John Schrand, Belleville

