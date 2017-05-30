A special prosecutor will help drain the swamp

I think appointing a special prosecutor to look into Russian collusion will help drain the swamp. Special prosecutor Robert Mueller will have the authority to investigate Hillary Clinton and finally put her behind bars. After all, James Comey laid out the case to prosecute Hillary, but concluded stupidity was not a crime. We may finally find out if the Loretta Lynch and Bill Clinton tarmac rendezvous influenced Comey’s decision.
How about investigating why Hillary approved giving Russia 20 percent ownership of America’s uranium deposits for $145 million in donations to the Clinton Foundation. Can anyone say “treason”? Then Bill Clinton just happened to get a $500k speech deal in Russia. While Hillary was Secretary of State, Bill gave 11 speeches for $500,000 to $800,000. Where did the tens of millions in the now defunct Clinton Foundation disappear to? Then we can finally get to the top-secret emails on Hillary’s server, which found their way to multiple sources, including Anthony Weiner’s laptop. How about the years of “pay for play” donations from foreign countries to the Clinton Foundation?
Then we have the Barack Obama open mike incident, where the community organizer told the Russian president, “This is my last election. After my election I will have more flexibility.” Was Obama talking about looking the other way when Vladimir Putin invaded Crimea? Was Obama talking about Russia helping to negotiate a nuke deal with Iran? Plenty to investigate! Should we be worried Mueller always referred to Comey in the FBI as “his protege” matter?
Pete Hill, O’Fallon
