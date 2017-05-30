Beauty, or the beast, is in the eye of the beholder for the media

The Washington Post recently announced that one of their reporters has been awarded the Pulitzer Prize for National Reporting. Reporter David Fahrenthold was recognized for his investigative coverage of Donald Trump’s charitable giving as well as disclosing Trump’s crude comments during an unaired interview with “Access Hollywood” in 2005.
This Pulitzer is awarded for a distinguished example of newspaper reporting on national affairs and has been awarded since 1942.
The Pulitzer program was established in 1917 by provisions in the will of American newspaper tycoon Joseph Pulitzer. It is administered by Columbia University in New York City.
Over the years critics have accused the Pulitzer organization of favoring those who support liberal causes or oppose conservative ones. The Post’s Kathleen Parker, herself a Pulitzer Prize winner in 2010, opined, “It’s only because I’m a conservative basher that I’m now recognized.”
Fahrenthold’s efforts may have been exemplary but based on results of the presidential election had little impact on its outcome. His editors, who cheered on his labors, were undoubtedly disappointed.
Meanwhile, lying in plain sight we have Bill and Hillary Clinton and their infamous Clinton Foundation. If Fahrenthold had such a sharp eye for fundraising abuses and sexual shenanigans why were these ripe targets of opportunity ignored?
For the mainstream media beauty, or the beast, lies in the eye of the beholder.
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
Comments