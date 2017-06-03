Leonard Pitts has been reduced to wrath, scorning

Poor Leonard Pitts Jr., an educated and accomplished journalist, has been reduced to wrath and scorning. Following are some excerpts from his Feb. 15 column.
“Dear Mr. So-Called President”
“... you won with a minority of the popular vote ...” (He won with the majority of the electoral vote.)
“Just who the hell do you think you are?”
“Meaning you and all the other trolls you have brought clambering up from under their bridges.”
“Yet you and your coterie of cartoon autocrats think you’re going to cow them into silence and compliance by ordering them to shut up and obey?”
“Hell no.”
Proud and haughty scorner is his name that deals in proud wrath. – Proverbs 21:24
Blessed is the man that walks not in the counsel of the ungodly, nor stands in the way of sinners, nor sits of the seat of the scornful. – Psalm 1:1
Catherine E. Pace, Granite City
