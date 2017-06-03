In reference to Jason Sibert’s letter “Nuclear Weapons need to be eliminated from the face of the Earth” in the May 26 BND, I have to say the chances of that happening within this century are between zero and nil unless there is an annihilation of civilization in a nuclear war before that time.
Mr. Sibert said that President Ronald Reagan wanted “total elimination one day of nuclear weapons from the face of the Earth.”
Mr. Reagan is also quoted by many as saying, “Trust but verify.”
That means to me that he meant “if you can’t verify, don’t trust.”
Considering the countries that now have nuclear weapons (North Korea) or would like to have them (Saudi Arabia(?), etc.), and certain groups (ISIS, al-Qaeda, etc.), I think trusting is questionable at best.
Bob Walter, Glen Carbon
Comments