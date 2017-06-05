The surnames Keller and Eckert are ubiquitous and beloved in southwest Illinois. Keller for farms producing delicious corn and produce. Eckert for their orchards, producing peaches and other fruit, and the Eckert’s restaurant and grocery store.
The Keller and Eckert names are also famous for much anticipated commercial retail construction, and an Eckert is mayor of Belleville.
Is there any relationship between the Keller farmers and the Keller developers? Is there any relationship between the Eckert farmers/grocers and Mayor Mark Eckert?
David J. Busse, Maryville
