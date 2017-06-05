Climate disasters happened before smokestack industries existed

Ronald Trimmer of the Citizens Climate Lobby would have us believe global warming and that its cause is a forgone conclusion.
Far from it. Anthropologist Benny Peiser of Liverpool John Moores University in 2007 observed that some 2,300 years ago a series of climate disasters led to the collapse of several civilizations in the Middle East, India and China. Closer to home, on the eve of Europe’s discovery of the New World, our own Cahokia Mounds builders suffered some sort of ecological upheaval, which brought about the sudden end of one of the greatest of the indigenous civilizations of North America, long before smokestack industries existed.
Paleolithic people once lived on the shores of an open Arctic before migrating south to settle the Americas at the end of the last ice age, long before humans began using fossil fuels.
The dire warnings related to increased levels of carbon dioxide are far from conclusive. A recent National Geographic story noted just what long-term influence greenhouse gasses will have are far from certain. We were recently reminded that John Kerry concedes that zero emissions standards would not be enough to influence global temps.
Worrisome is the dubious solution most often offered up to reduce emissions, that of some sort of carbon tax, and here the Leftist agenda rears its head. If there would be any doubt, in Trimmer’s own words carbon producers would be taxed and the money divided among the citizenry. Redistribution of the Wealth: A phrase to warm the hearts of the likes of Hillary, Barack and Bernie.
Mark Godwin, Lebanon
