I will miss them, but I’ll never forget them

The Dupo Lady Tigers softball team recently completed the 2017 season with a 20-9 record ending with an 8-3 loss to No. 1 ranked Class 2A Williamsville.
The three previous seasons finished at 30-7, 21-8 and 22-5. Altogether the 4-year run ended with four regional titles, four sectional appearances, two sectional titles, two super sectional appearances and one second place state tourney finish in Class 2A last year.
As a former graduate of Dupo High, I was fortunate enough to have followed the departing senior class for four years. Megan, Skylure, Stormy, Taylor and Briana, along with the rest of the girls, had many memorable moments on the softball field. They brought some much-needed credibility to Dupo High School athletics. I will certainly miss them but will never forget them.
Buddy Wolke, Edwardsville
