Mr. President, please follow through

The fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom. The fear of man brings a snare. Two proverbs that came to mind upon the revelation that President Donald Trump has recently failed to follow through on his campaign promise to move the American Embassy in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem. Oh, I suppose there is reason behind the reneging. No doubt his top advisers, or perhaps his own deal-making psyche, determined that such an action at this time would unduly irritate and inflame the non-Jews in the area; putting in jeopardy the peace-making process. But, Mr. President, a gentle reminder; we’re not talking about an inconsequential piece of real estate, but rather of the land of Abraham, Isaac and Jacob; the land where the Christ walked and made the ultimate sacrifice; the land and people described as the apple of God’s eye. You weren’t required to make such a promise, but you did, and many of us took notice and added this weight to the scale that ultimately tipped in your favor. So, President Trump, when the current waiver runs out in six months, please follow through. It will take some courage, but the fulfillment of your oath brings another proverb to mind: When a man’s ways are pleasing to the Lord, He makes even his enemies to be at peace with him.
Robert Edwards, Granite City
