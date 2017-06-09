Obama always blamed Republicans for not doing their part

To Lee Pitzer, Barack Obama did many things that didn’t unite us. He would always, when talking to press, claim Republicans are not doing this or that, when it wasn’t true. The only thing he did for job creation was people getting part time jobs and many had to do four to five part-time jobs just to make ends meet.
Maybe Mitch McConnell did mention that, but did all you Democrats out there ask every single Republican in Congress if they were doing so as well? I rather doubt it, so why is it that every Democrat claims every Republican said that they only did things to make sure Obama was a one-term president?
As for many things Republicans didn’t do that maybe Obama and his party would have liked for them to do, maybe they had reasons other than ‘We won’t do this ‘cause it will just help Obama and Democrats out, and we don’t want that to happen.’
Yeah, like most Republicans really defied doing stuff just because. And please stop blaming George W. Bush for the debt. Obama was in office just as long as Bush was; he had plenty of opportunity to bring debt down even just a little, and he did not do.
Lori Felts, Worden
