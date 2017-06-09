“... that all creation is groaning in labor pains even until now,” so says our earliest Christian biblical author, Paul.

It seems to me that is still so today as we experience the pain of evolution/birthing of righteousness in this world. How ironic the pain inflected is often in the name of God/Allah. If we were to believe in God/Allah or any other supreme being or energy, why don’t we cooperate with the birthing process in the hope of birthing a new and better world honoring all things and peoples making sure all things and people are afforded the same opportunities of growth and prosperity?

Using more than our share of our natural resources, water, coal, oil, food, etc., is a crime against all peoples, animals, and the earth itself. In this 21st century, we are a global community and not just Pittsburg or Paris.

Travel to and from anywhere in the world is a given and a right to all earth citizens.

The health of this earth’s people depends on affordable health care for all. With all the wealth of the U.S. and other countries, why would anyone go hungry, be homeless and not have affordable health care?

Please don’t let politics get in the way of a healthy world united in the common goal of life, liberty and justice for ALL.

Would that the whole world would undergo the same metamorphosis.