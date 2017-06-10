Donald Trump is a public servant, not America’s owner

Donald J. Trump is the president of the United States. He is not the owner of the United States. President Trump was elected to the office of president of the United States. He did not buy the United States. He cannot run the United States as if he owns it. He was elected leader of the people of the United States. He is not the boss of all the people. He is a public servant of the republic.
President Trump was elected to lead the people in the direction that the people want to go. He was not elected to executively direct the people in whatever direction company boss Trump wants to go. While President Trump wields great power, he cannot executively order everyone to do everything he wishes, without explanation, as if he were the owner of everything. The chief executive and commander-in-chief does not wield power absolutely.
People in government serve at the pleasure of the president. The president serves at the pleasure of the people.
David J. Busse, Maryville
