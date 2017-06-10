Keep your furry friends cool and hydrated

As rising summer temperatures lead to backyard cookouts and hours spent at the pool, Pet Appreciation Week, June 4-10, serves as the perfect reminder that our pets will also be looking for ways to cool down and stay refreshed in the coming months.
Help your furry friends stay hydrated by keeping their water bowls filled with clean water. Also, make sure that they have access to shade if they will be outside. And keep an eye on weather alerts – if it’s too hot for you or your kids to spend time outside then keep Fido in the house.
And remember, if you want to help down-on-their-luck pets beat the heat, then give to local shelters and rescues and help fund their efforts to care for cats and dogs. Well-known national groups such as the Humane Society of the United States have compelling ads, but they give little of their money to local shelters, spending it instead on six-figure salaries, lobbying, and fundraising. The most effective way to help pets in your community is to give locally.
Will Coggin, Center for Consumer Freedom research director, Washington D.C.
Comments