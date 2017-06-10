Bishop Braxton should demonstrate what he preaches

Cairo, Illinois is about to collapse due to the tearing down of most of its public housing. There will be no place for many of the residents to live, and they will have to leave the community. These are mostly African-American folks who live in the diocese of Belleville. Our Bishop Edward K. Braxton has written and lectured often about listening to the African-American community and offering appropriate help and understanding where possible. If the church leadership says or does nothing about one of its poorest and struggling communities, it will not speak well of us. Maybe Bishop Braxton could take some of his listening skills to Cairo and demonstrate himself what he writes and speaks about.
Stephen Humphrey, St. Louis
Comments