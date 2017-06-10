Freedom of the press is supposed to keep government in check

Many of us still remember the days of news greats Chet Huntley, David Brinkley and Walter Cronkite, just to name a few. You could rely on an unbiased professional presentation of the news from them. No piranha after red meat, shrieking, profanity-laced fabricated opinions.
The purpose of freedom of the press is to keep our government in check by “accurately” informing its citizens of government performance, not to advance personal agendas. Since President Donald Trump’s election, many of the media are desperately trying to find something, ANYTHING considered dirt on President Trump or anyone associated with him or his presidential campaign.
Forget terrorists trying to kill us, national security, unemployment, high taxes, illegals and drugs flooding the southern border, job-killing regulations, skyrocketing health care costs, crime, out of control government spending, etc. Those boring mundane issues that average Americans couldn’t care less about. Instead, the Democrats and media are focused on what really affects our daily lives. Like who Russia preferred as president, or why FBI Director James Comey was fired. Recent quote while under oath from Comey: “I’m talking about a situation where we were told to stop something for a political reason. That would be a very big deal. It’s not happened in my experience,” Comey told the senators.
As Prime Minister Theresa May declared about the most recent terrorists attacks in Britain, “enough is enough.” To Democrats and the media: Focus on what’s important to US, not YOU. Enough is enough.
Gary Like, Highland
