President Donald Trump’s congratulations to Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte for his handling of drug kingpins and drug dealers is basically commendable, even in spite of protests by human rights groups.
Duterte responded to Trump’s comments as he said, “Thank you, Mr. President. This is the scourge of my nation now, and I have to do something to preserve the Filipino nation.”
Trump told Duterte that he understood what he said and then added, “I think we had a previous president who did not understand that.”
And in all likelihood, President Barack Obama did not.
While all that has been done in Duterte’s war on drugs has not been proper, the basic principle is right. It should set the basic pattern for war on drugs in this country. In other words, get tough with drug kingpins and dealers. They should not be admired or handled with kid gloves, as they have been in the past.
There was once before talk of the death penalty for drug kingpins. I not only agree with that, but I think it should also be extended to drug dealers too.
Drug kingpins and dealers are the scum of the earth and the vermin to society. They make personal gains by ruining the lives of many other people. They deserve the harshest penalties possible.
Frank B. Austin, O’Fallon
