Kathy Griffin’s threat to Trump was premeditated

When you threaten the president, not in writing but with a make-up artist, costuming, and camera crew, no less, you cannot suddenly say “Sorry!” and sweep it under the rug. It was premeditated. Did you not think there would be an investigation? And now you are bemoaning the fact that your career is over because of your actions! I say, find another career.
Kathy Griffin has a full legal crew sharing how hard it was for her coming up in the world of comedy for a woman. Griffin has it easy in a day where you can say just about anything. Phyllis Diller, Joan Rivers, and so many that paved the way for her had much more difficult times than Griffin ever experienced. And now CNN is re-thinking her dismissal! She needs to pay the piper!
Margaret Godwin Bergmark, Lebanon
Comments