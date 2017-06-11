Why can’t entertainers just focus on entertaining?

It’s turned into a real one-upmanship contest amongst various celebrities to see who can say or do the most revolting things in regards to President Donald Trump.
Madonna was an early showboater when she uttered, “Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House,” during a January 2017 Women’s March speech.
TV late night host Stephen Colbert said of Trump, “Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine. You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla who got hit in the head.”
He closed his diatribe with, “In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin’s (expletive) holster.”
Most recently comedian Kathy Griffin got into the act when she was photographed holding high what resembled the decapitated head of Donald Trump. It was a photo only ISIS could be proud of.
Griffin later admitted, “I went too far.”
Comedian Jim Carrey told Griffin to, “Hold up a severed leg as well,” and later added, “It is the job of a comedian to cross the line at all times, because that line is not real. We’re the last line of defense. And really, the comedians are the last voice of truth in this whole thing.”
The dictionary definition of “entertainer” is a person, such as a singer, dancer, or comedian, whose job is to entertain others. Why can’t they just focus on that?
Bill Malec, O’Fallon
